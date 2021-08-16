GOP lawmaker's attack on Biden Afghanistan debacle backfires after old tweet shows he praised withdrawal plan
Jeff Duncan (Facebook)

Many Republican lawmakers heaped scorn on President Joe Biden for the chaos engulfing Afghanistan, despite the fact that many of them were on record supporting a total withdrawal of American forces from the country just weeks before.

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) was one such Republican, who attacked Biden for presiding over a "Saigon" moment, referencing the final defeat of the United States at the hands of the North Vietnamese military in 1975.

"Even MSM condemns POTUS reckless withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a 'fiasco' and 'debacle,' calling the accelerating crisis and the Taliban's takeover as 'Biden's Saigon,'" he wrote. "The world is watching as the horror unfolds."

However, just this past April, Duncan enthusiastically praised Biden for following through on a plan to withdraw troops by former President Donald Trump.

"I try to give credit where credit is due, and in that spirit, if Joe Biden follows through on his commitment to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan this year, he will do so with my support and appreciation," he wrote. "Pres Trump deserves tremendous credit for getting us to this point, and Joe Biden will deserve credit if he can take this last and final step. Endless wars and using our military as an international police force is not in our country's best interest."

SmartNews