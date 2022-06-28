Former GOP Rep won't serve jail time for lying to the FBI

Former Nebraska GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been sentenced to two years of probation and must pay a $25,000 fine for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions, Axios reports.
Prosecutors originally sought a six-month sentence on charges that had him facing up to 15 years in prison, but the judge determined that prison wasn't necessary in Fortenberry's case due to his character and the fact that the charges have ruined his career.
Fortenberry was indicted in October 2021 on charges that he falsified records and lied to FBI agents about receiving $30,000 in donations from the Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.
