CNN staff 'stunned' after Jeff Zucker resigns as president over 'consensual relationship' with colleague

This Wednesday, Jeff Zucker announced his resignation as the president of CNN and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division. In a statement, he revealed that he had failed to disclose a romantic relationship with another senior executive at the network.

"Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN," tweeted Brian Stelter, the anchor of CNN's "Reliable Sources."

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

“As a result, I am resigning today,” he wrote.

According to The New York Times, the person Zucker is referring to is Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer and one of the highest-ranking leaders of the network. In a statement this Wednesday, Gollust said she was remaining in her role at CNN.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” she wrote. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

