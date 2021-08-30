Jefferson Parish loses water pressure after system damaged by fallen trees

As Hurricane Ida continues to destroy the Louisiana coast, Jefferson Parish is struggling with fresh water for anyone riding out the storm.

According to WWL-TV, "fallen trees damaged critical water lines on the East and West Banks of the parish."

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told reporters that the water system is losing about 250,000 gallons of water per minute because of the damage. That water is also now flowing into the city at the same time the storm surges and rain are pummeling them, making things even worse.

At the same time, those on the East Bank and West Bank also lost power due to a transmission line collapsing in the high winds.

Thus far, most of the levees in New Orleans have remained secure, while others in cities to the east and west are suffering dramatic flooding due to storm surges topping over the levees.

