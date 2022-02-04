Momentum grows for Jan. 6 committee to grant limited immunity to compel testimony of Trump DOJ official

Ambassador Norm Eisen, who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, argued on CNN on Friday that the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol should consider giving "use" immunity to former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark.

During a Wednesday deposition, Clark reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times.

"Norm, do you think it's worth offering immunity to Clark or anyone else?" CNN's Ana Cabrera asked.

"I do think that statutory immunity should be considered, so we can get to the truth of what Mr. Clark has to say as one of the inside coup lawyers — perhaps the leading one inside the government — pushing for the overthrow of a legitimate election," Eisen replied. "Remember, they do have to keep it close or it can taint any possible prosecution of Clark outside of Congress. That's what happened with Ollie North, most famously."

"So, yes, I think it should be considered," he said.

The idea got a major boost on Thursday when it was floated by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who is the only member of the select committee who is also a veteran of the Watergate investigation of Richard Nixon.





But former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance wondered if Lofgren was attempting to cajole the Department of Justice into action by floating an idea that could interfere with criminal prosecutions.

"Offering use immunity to a key player seems premature," Vance wrote. "An effort to get DOJ to tip its hand?"

