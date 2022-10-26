Arnold Schwarzenegger mocks Trump's assistant AG Jeffrey Clark
'Terminator' star Schwarzenegger called for a 'clean energy economy' NICHOLAS KAMM AFP

Actor and former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger offers Donald Trump's former acting assistant Attorney General for the civil division, Jeffrey Clark, some pointers on helping build up his legs.

Clark unsuccessfully tried to get then-Justice Department chief Jeff Rosen to announce an investigation into the 2020 election so that elected officials could reasonably protest the Electoral College vote count. Rosen refused.

In June, Clark was raided by his former employer in a pre-dawn search that ultimately revealed Clark standing in his driveway in his underpants and a shirt while handcuffed.

Clark took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack Schwarzenegger for filing an amicus brief on Moore vs. Harper, a Supreme Court case disputing that a state court can eliminate the vote of the people and hand it to the state legislature.

"You know when faux Republican 'the Ahhnold' is de-mothballed to file an amicus brief at the Supreme Court--one authored by significant Democrat Supreme Court practitioner David Frederick, the Dem party is very, very concerned about how Moore v. Harper could come out at the S Ct," tweeted Clark.

Schwarzenegger shot back with a photo of Clark handcuffed in his underpants.

"Thanks for the kind message! I loved this photo of you, but if you want some tips on squatting to build up those legs, I’m here for you," the former Governator said.

