Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark postpones Capitol riot testimony due to 'medical condition'

Jeffrey Clark, the former Trump Department of Justice official who tried to get the DOJ involved in the former president's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has postponed his scheduled testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Via Politico's Kyle Cheney, the committee released a statement late on Friday say that Clark informed them of a "medical condition that precludes his participation in tomorrow's meeting and he has provided ample evidence of this claim."

Because of this, the committee has agreed to postpone Clark's deposition until December 16th.

Earlier this week, the committee voted unanimously to recommend criminal contempt charges against Clark after he met with them and refused to answer any questions about his actions leading up to the January 6th Capitol riots.

Clark became the second Trump ally whom the committee has voted to be held in criminal contempt, as it voted to support charges against now-indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon earlier this year.

The matter will now be sent to the full House of Representatives for a vote. Presuming that vote succeeds, the recomendation of charges will be referred to the Department of Justice, which will then decide whether to pursue charges against Clark.