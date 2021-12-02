Capitol riot committee votes to hold former Trump DOJ official in criminal contempt

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building voted on Wednesday in favor of pressing criminal contempt charges against former Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.

Clark, who was instrumental in trying to get the DOJ to assist Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, appeared before the committee last month and refused to answer any questions.

Clark is now the second Trump ally whom the committee has voted to be held in criminal contempt, as it voted to support charges against now-indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon earlier this year.

The matter will now be sent to the full House of Representatives for a vote. Presuming that vote succeeds, the matter will be referred to the Department of Justice, which will then decide whether to pursue charges against Clark.