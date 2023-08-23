Former prosecutor calls Jeffrey Clark a 'Karen' over his 'ridiculous' legal demands

In a scathing appraisal of his legal skills, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance tore apart former high-ranking Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark who has been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on racketeering charges, and compared him to a "Karen" over his "ridiculous" legal demands.
On her "Civil, Discourse" Substack platform, Vance suggested Clark -- whom Donald Trump wanted to appoint attorney general over his backing of the attempted theft of the 2020 presidential election -- needs a much better and more grounded lawyer than himself if he wants to stay out of jail.
Describing Clark as a "Karen," which is normally applied to a middle-aged white women with a tremendous sense of entitlement, Vance wrote, "Clark has long had my vote as one of the top candidates for prosecution among the cabal of lawyers who tried to help Trump steal the election. He clearly deserved it.," before adding, "He was so poorly thought of by other political appointees at DOJ that when he came forward with his ideas and asked acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen to sign on, the environmental lawyer was told they’d call him when there was an oil spill, the implication being that, until then, he should stay out of matters that were over his head."
As he faces having to fly to Georgia where he will be booked in an Atlanta jail, Clark has demanded special accommodations including an extension and insisted he get an answer from prosecutors by 5 pm on the same day which was ignored.
According to Vance, this will not end well for the former DOJ official.
Writing, "Clark is the kind of lawyer whose conduct begs for both disbarment and prosecution, to protect the profession and the country," she added he needs to "heed the advice that Trump White House Counsel’s Office lawyer Eric Herschmann gave Clark’s co-defendant John Eastman: 'Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer.'"
"Not content to give the judge a week to make a final decision, Clark tried to impose a deadline of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the 22nd, now yesterday, to enter an order staying any arrest while the court was considering Clark’s arguments. That obviously failed. Clark objected to being forced to make 'rushed travel arrangements' to fly to Atlanta or risk being labeled a fugitive. But that’s what happens when you’re indicted in a criminal case. Clark is not above the law," she wrote.
"The former Assistant Attorney General doesn’t seem to understand how any of this works, despite thinking he was qualified to run the Justice Department. Fortunately for him, there are plenty of flights that can still get him from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta on time. And if he can’t manage it on his own, law enforcement will be happy to help him get there," she wrote.
"Clark’s argument is that he doesn’t like the law, and he doesn’t want it to apply to him like it applies to everyone else. He would have been, God forbid, the perfect Attorney General for Trump. He’s a Karen," she wrote.
