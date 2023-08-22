A former DOJ official who served under then-President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to block his arrest for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

In a motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Jeffrey Clark argued that his case should be removed to federal court.

"[W]e will also be seeking emergency relief against the State attempting to execute on any arrest warrants as its power over this case ceased immediately upon this removal," the motion stated. "Use of a state law criminal process designed to generate headlines, potential 'perp walks' for television cameras, and anything more than simple service of process on defendants would be inappropriate here given the removal."

Clark opposed arrest warrants because he said he only learned about it through the media.

"Defendants should not have to watch the news or search for press stories to try to track down all legal papers in this case," he complained.

"We are hopeful that this Court will quickly issue that very type of notification to the Georgia state court," the filing added, "which will clearly bring a halt to all proceedings there, including any attempt by District Attorney Fani Willis to threaten or effectuate arrests under unilateral state judicial and ancillary executive power."

Clarke was previously detained in his underwear in 2022 while federal authorities searched his home.

