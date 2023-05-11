Jeffrey Epstein records expected to shed light on years of abuse could be released: report

A Court of Appeals decision has cleared the way for a judge to consider if grand jury transcripts leading to indictment of Jeffrey Epstein should be made public, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Epstein received just a single charge of soliciting a prostitute in 2006 -- a decision that allowed him to continue to abuse and traffic girls for 13 more years. Attorneys for The Palm Beach Post have argued for access to the records, saying that learning how the grand jury reached its decision will shed light on the role prosecutors had in allowing Epstein to escape accountability.

"A Palm Beach Post investigation found that out of multiple teenage girls who told police that they were recruited and paid to come to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion where he sexually abused them, then-State Attorney Barry Krischer’s office called only one to testify before the grand jury, and undermined her testimony, displaying social media posts about boys and drinking," the Post's report stated.

Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo's office could have fought against the release of the records, but announced on Wednesday that the office "will not appeal this ruling and looks forward to further direction from the court," adding that Abruzzo would “leave no stone unturned” and wanted "these records released for full transparency to the public."

