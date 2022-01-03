Jeffrey Epstein's secret $500K settlement revealed in Prince Andrew legal dispute: report
Newly unsealed legal documents reveal a private settlement and $500,000 payment that Jeffrey Epstein made to Virginia Giuffre in 2009, The Daily Beast reported Monday.

"The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew. She is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17 and had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell," The Beast reported.

Prince Andrew's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, has argued that his client falls under the "Other Potential Defendants" section of the settlement.

The document says Giuffre will "remise, release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge the said Second Parties and any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant (‘Other Potential Defendants’) from all, and all manner of, action and actions...from the beginning of the world to the day of this release.

The "Second Parties" section of the settlement also seeks to specifically protect Epstein's lawyers from lawsuits.

