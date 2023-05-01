CIA director claims he didn't know anything about Jeffrey Epstein when they met in 2014

Thanks to the Wall Street Journal, documents — including Jeffrey Epstein's emails and schedule— reveal several surprising people that were previously unknown for having met with the deceased sex offender, including linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, as well as the current director of the CIA.

According to Slate, Epstein met with now-CIA Director William Burns, who had been at the State Department for years. There were three meetings scheduled with Burns in 2014. Two of those were in Manhattan, and another was at a law firm in Washington, D.C. Burns said he only met with Epstein once at the law firm and once in New York.

Burns claimed that he didn't know anything about Epstein when it was suggested he meet with him.

“The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on [the] transition to the private sector,” a spokesperson for Burns said. “They had no relationship.”

There was no other mention of Burns than those meetings, but it came after Epstein was convicted in 2008, in Florida, but prior to the more recent charges that resulted in Epstein hanging himself in his cell.

