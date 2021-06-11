'Low profile' Trump money man could be the key to finally bringing down former president: report
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Prosecutors and reporters are in a race to learn more about Donald Trump's business practices as both groups seek to understand how the Trump Organization could have committed the fraud alleged by former "fixer" Michael Cohen.

During testimony before Congress, Cohen said Trump would inflate assets to insurance companies while deflating them for taxes.

If true, The Daily Beast may have identified the moment it would happen.

"When leaders of The Trump Organization would prepare important documents like asset evaluations or taxes, there were usually only two people in the room: Donald Trump and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.To this point, prosecutors are still searching for ways to flip Weisselberg against his boss. And Trump is Trump. But according to a source with direct knowledge of the company's inner workings, the man who brought the original documents and tranches of raw data to Trump and Weisselberg—the man who might know how those documents changed in those rooms over the course of more than three decades—is Jeffrey S. McConney," The Beast reported.

McConney has testified before the grand jury started by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr.

"The problem for investigators, however, is McConney has a long-standing reputation in the Trump orbit as a loyal footsoldier, as someone who both despises the political left and keeps his mouth shut, according to people who've worked with or known McConney. And that's particularly true if he knows something that could hurt the Trump family," the newspaper reported. "When asked about McConney, two words frequently come up with people who've moved in and out of the Trump Organization: 'low profile.'"

