Capitol rioter 'refuses to leave his jail cell' to appear at virtual hearing in DC court: report

A retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who is facing multiple charges related to his alleged participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is reportedly refusing to leave his jail cell and attend his virtual court hearing, according to NBC4's Scott MacFarlane.

Jeffrey McKellop, of Virginia, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly weapon, and violent entry. Prosecutors allege that McKellop used a flagpole to attack and injure officers during the riot.

MacFarlane tweeted this Monday that McKellop refused to leave his jail cell and "is not showing at his virtual hearing in DC court."

In a subsequent tweet, MacFarlane reported that the court will move forward with the hearing without McKellop in order to discuss evidence related to his case.



