Acting AG testified about Trump's election interference — Neal Katyal wants transcripts released ASAP

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Saturday urged the federal government to release transcripts of recent interviews of a key witness in the case of Trump's election subversion.

"Jeffrey A. Rosen, who was acting attorney general during the Trump administration, has told the Justice Department watchdog and Congressional investigators that one of his deputies tried to help former President Donald J. Trump subvert the results of the 2020 election," The New York Times reported, citing "a person familiar with the interviews."

"The investigations were opened following a New York Times article that detailed efforts by Jeffrey Clark, the acting head of the Justice Department's civil division, to push top leaders to falsely and publicly assert that ongoing election fraud investigations cast doubt on the Electoral College results. That prompted Mr. Trump to consider ousting Mr. Rosen and installing Mr. Clark at the top of the department to carry out that plan," The Times reported. "Mr. Rosen has emerged as a key witness in multiple investigations that focus on Mr. Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the election. He has publicly stated that the Justice Department did not find enough fraud to impact the outcome of the election."

Rosen testified before the office of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. On Saturday, Rosen testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is lead by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Katyal said the interviews look "very significant."

"I hope the American people see the transcripts of these interviews forthwith," he said, including the hashtag for "read the transcript."



