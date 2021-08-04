Jen Psaki owns Ron DeSantis after he complains about being 'singled out' — and lays out his deadly record on COVID
C-SPAN/screen grab

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent the past several days playing the victim over criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in his state.

Last month Florida accounted for 1 in 5 of every COVID cases in the United States, and this week the state shattered its own records for COVID cases and hospitalizations.

DeSantis snapped at a reporter who asked about the increase of hospitalizations in the state and the uptick of children getting the virus, even though school hasn't begun yet.

"You know, I'm just sick of this judge – I'm sick of the judgment, the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff, nobody's trying to, to, to get ill here, okay?" DeSantis complained to reporters.

DeSantis' latest complaint is that President Joe Biden is making his state the villain of the COVID crisis.

"Joe Biden has taken to himself to try to single out Florida over COVID," the governor said.

Press secretary Jen Paski responded with actual facts, explaining, "23 percent of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again. We are doing everything we can to help the people of Florida, and they're stepping up by getting vaccinated – we hope Gov. Ron DeSantis joins us in this fight."

DeSantis has banned mask mandates, vaccine passports and other tools businesses are using to keep down exposure to the virus.

See the tweet below:


