Jen Psaki explains why Biden didn’t need to call out Trump by name during Jan. 6 speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday explained why President Joe Biden did not mention Donald Trump by name during his Jan. 6 address at the U.S. Capitol.
"A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest," was one of the multiple times in his address that Biden referred to Trump.
Psaki explained why Trump's name was not spoken.
"There is only one president in the history of this country who fomented an insurrection, which prompted the seizing of our nation’s Capitol. I think everybody knew who he was referring to," she said.
