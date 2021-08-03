'We do something new here': Jen Psaki destroys Peter Doocy with her best 10-second smack down yet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Tuesday by taking a shot at former President Donald Trump's administration.

During a press briefing, Doocy asked multiple questions about the breaking news regarding sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Psaki answered nearly every question by noting that President Joe Biden would personally speak to the Cuomo controversy later in the day.

"Does the administration want the Justice Department to initiate a civil rights investigation into these harassment allegations revealed today?" Doocy pressed.

Psaki replied: "We do something new here that feels foreign from the last four years and allow the Justice Department to act independently on investigations."

Throughout his administration, Trump publicly pressured the Department of Justice and his attorneys general dozens of times.

Watch the video clip below.

