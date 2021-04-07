'She got a snack': Jen Psaki pushes back after right-wing media slam Kamala Harris over bakery visit

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday pushed back on conservatives who have criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for visiting a bakery while she was in Chicago.

New York Post correspondent Steven Nelson brought up the topic during Wednesday's White House briefing.

"She hasn't visited the border or Central America or spoken with leaders of El Salvador or Honduras," Nelson told Psaki. "She traveled this week, took time to visit a bakery in Chicago. I'm wondering is she still working on this [border issue] and can you address the perception that she's kind of quietly backing off?"

"There's a whole lot packed in there," Psaki replied. "The vice president was visiting Chicago actually to talk COVID and the importance of communities getting the vaccine when it's available and accessible to them."

"And so while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack," she added. "I think she's allowed to do that."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.