'It would take years': Jen Psaki reacts to Fox News host who wants Keystone pipeline to solve Ukraine crisis

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki carefully explained to Fox News host Dana Perino on Tuesday that "it would take years" for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to counter the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During an interview prior to Tuesday's State of the Union address, Perino asked Psaki if Biden might announce that he is restarting construction of the controversial pipeline, which was halted shortly after he took office in 2021.

"We've seen an up-close personal view of what happens when nations get too dependant on someone like Russia for their energy," Perino said. "Will there be anything in the speech to talk about reversing some of those policies, for example, either Keystone pipeline or allowing our oil and gas companies to pursue federal oil and gas leases?"

"The president shares the concern about gas prices," Psaki replied. "But, Dana, the policies you mentioned -- I know, Sen. Cotton and others have mentioned these -- they are not policies that would address the issue at all. This Keystone pipeline, it would take years for that to have an impact on prices."

"Obviously, there are a range of reasons why the president opposes it but it wasn't functioning, isn't functioning. It would take years," she added. "There are also 9,000 approved oil leases that oil companies are not tapping into. So, yes, we all want to take steps to address any rise in gas prices, that impact the American people but we should be very clear about what policies will help and what policies will not help."

