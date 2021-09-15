Jen Psaki praises Gen. Milley while destroying GOPers who 'stood by' as Trump 'fomented insurrection'
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley on Wednesday.

During a White House press conference, Psaki was asked if President Joe Biden would listen to Republicans who are calling for Milley to resign after he reportedly worked to prevent former President Donald Trump from starting a nuclear war with China.

"The president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution," Psaki explained. "I can't speak to the former president's experience with him or the former president's views of him. But this president -- this current president, who follows the constitution, who's not fomenting an insurrection, who follows the rule of law has complete confidence in Chairman Milley and him continuing to serve in his role."

"I don't think the president is looking for the guidance of members of Congress who stood by while the president of the United States and the leader of their party fomented an insurrection and many of them are silent," she added.

