White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki drew laughter from the White House press corps on Wednesday after she mocked a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.

During a White House press briefing, Doocy wondered if President Joe Biden would nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

But Psaki declined to comment on Biden's future Supreme Court nomination. She pointed out that Breyer has not yet formally announced that he is retiring.

"I'm not going to speak to the reports of a Supreme Court justice retiring that hasn't been announced," Psaki explained.

"So theoretically..." Doocy began before being interrupted.

"Theoretically!" Psaki smiled. "I do like that you preface it."

"Well, just wondering hypothetically, theoretically, would someone who was an attorney general of a large state and who served with many key Senate votes be an attractive candidate?" Doocy asked, clearly referring to Harris.

"I see what you did there, Peter," Psaki deadpanned as reporters could be heard laughing. "But the president has every intention -- as he said before -- of running for re-election and for running for re-election with Vice President Harris on the ticket as his partner."

Watch the video below.