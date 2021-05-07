Jen Psaki hilariously shuts down Newsmax personality’s loaded question on Obama
Screengrabs.

Newsmax personality Emerald Robinson embarrassed herself on Friday during the White House daily press briefing.

"Given the number of former Obama administration officials that are now in the Biden administration and the president's relatively light schedule, there's a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama. What do you say to people who say that?" Robinson asked.

"Who were saying that?" press secretary Jen Psaki asked. "Who's saying that?"

"You've heard that a lot in the media," Robinson replied.

"Who in the media," Psaki asked.

"Different people," Robinson replied, clearly unable to provide a single example.