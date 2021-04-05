‘Sounds mysterious’: Jen Psaki hilariously responds to Newsmax allegations of a ‘secret memo’
Screengrab.

Monday's White House press briefing took a bizarre turn when a personality at the far-right cable network Newsmax invoked a secret memo.

"The other thing on the infrastructure package, there is a private memo that's being circulated in the business community and to some Republican senators that said that the $2.25 trillion price tag is $1 trillion off," John Gizzi said. "And that there's many things in there that were omitted in the initial discussion of the bill."

"This is being circulated on the Hill, do you have any response to the charge that the president low-balled the price tag on the infrastructure bill?" he asked.

"Sounds mysterious, the memo -- the secret memo," Psaki replied.

"We laid out very specifically each component of the package and how much we're proposing, so I'd encourage y'all to get your calculators out and charge that up and see how it compares to the secret memo," she said.