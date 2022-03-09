'That does not address any problem': Jen Psaki shoots down Peter Doocy's useless plan for lowering gas prices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy that the Biden administration is not stopping companies with oil leases from drilling in the United States.

Doocy began his questions at Wednesday's White House press briefing by demanding to know why someone had used the Twitter hashtag #PutinPriceHike.

"If you want to use that on Fox, I welcome that," Psaki smiled.

"I think it will get a lot of airtime because we heard the president warn for months that gas prices are rising because of the supply chain and because of post-pandemic demand," Doocy opined. "If you guys knew for months that this was going to be the hashtag #PutinPriceHike, why are we just hearing that now?"

Psaki pointed out that few people were predicting a Russian invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

"As you know, events in the world, including an invasion by Russia of a foreign country does prompt instability and volatility in the global oil markets," she patiently said. "And there are all sorts of issues that could impact that. That's what we're seeing now."

Doocy then moved on to a question about 9,000 oil and gas drilling permits that are not currently being used.

"Would President Biden cut red tape to make that possible?" Doocy wondered.

"What red tape needs to be cut?" Psaki asked. "They have the permits, they have the capacity to do it. What's holding them up?"

"Does President Biden think each of these 9,000 leases that are available have oil or gas in them?" Doocy remarked. "When you say that, this represents a fundamental misunderstanding as to how this process works."

"That should not require us inviting them to do that," Psaki said. "What additional permits do they need? The leases are there, the permits are there. I don't think they need an embroidered invitation to drill. They are oil companies."

"The permits have been granted, Peter," she added. "These are private sector companies. We recognize that. Many of them are making record profits. We see that. ... We're asking them to use the approved permits, to use the unused space and go and get more supply out of the ground in our own country."

Doocy also repeated a question from Monday when he wondered if President Joe Biden would restart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

"Why don't you tell me what that would help address?" Psaki shot back.

"You say all options are on the table," Doocy pressed. "Is restarting the Keystone pipeline one of them?"

"If you're trying to bring about more supply, that does not address any problem," Psaki noted. "We're already getting that oil, Peter. The pipeline is just the delivery mechanism. It is not an oil field."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.





NOW WATCH: Parents of a trans child who reached out to Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse