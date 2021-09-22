'That's not actually true': Jen Psaki fact checks Peter Doocy after he lies about Biden's record

Fox News/screen grab
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki disputed Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday after he claimed that the Biden administration has not worked to pass immigration legislation.
Doocy made the allegation during a White House briefing.
"Unified Democratic control of Congress, many months in office, you have not even tried," the Fox News correspondent charged.
"That's not actually true," Psaki replied. "Peter, just factual here. There's been a bill proposed first day in office, steps were proposed as part of the reconciliation process. The [Senate] parliamentarian rejected that proposal. We're going back and proposing new options."
Watch the video below from Fox News.