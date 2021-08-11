WATCH: Jen Psaki reminds Peter Doocy of Trump's plan to 'inject poison' into people as Covid cure

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reminded Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy that former President Donald Trump had suggested that people inject "poison" as a cure for Covid.

At Wednesday's White House press conference, Doocy asked Psaki if President Joe Biden "created some vaccine hesitancy" by saying that he did not trust Trump's advice on fighting the pandemic.

"I think it's safe to say he still doesn't trust Donald Trump," Psaki replied. "So that hasn't changed. But he does trust scientists. He does trust data experts and he does trust the people leading the CDC, the FDA, which is the gold standard for the approval of vaccines."

Doocy pressed: "Yes, but at the time when Donald Trump was out there saying we're going to have a vaccine in the next couple of weeks, next couple of months and Joe Biden is out there on the campaign trail saying don't trust Donald Trump. Did that create any kind of vaccine hesitancy?"

"Not that we've seen in the data," Psaki pointed out. "I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting people inject versions of poison into their veins to cure Covid. So I think that's a relevant point."

Watch the video below from ABC News.