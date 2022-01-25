Jen Psaki reminds Peter Doocy of Trump's Twitter tantrums after he whines about 'hashtag' diplomacy
ABC/screen grab

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Tuesday by reminding him that former President Donald Trump had a history of conducting diplomacy through tantrums on Twitter.

At a White House press briefing, Doocy asked why Secretary of State Antony Blinken had expressed support for Ukraine on Twitter with the hashtag "#IStandWithUkraine."

"Has that ever worked in stopping an authoritarian regime from doing anything, a hashtag?" Doocy wondered.

"I will have to say that, unlike the last administration, we don't think Twitter is the only means of engaging or negotiating or discussing important topics," Psaki replied. "But it is important for us to convey to the Ukrainian people who do view commentary through a range of forums."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

