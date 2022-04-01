Jen Psaki plans to go to MSNBC this spring: report

Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with both the White House Counsel's office and MSNBC to leave her senior post and head to the cable news network.
Axios reports no contracts have been signed and Psaki is "treading carefully" to respect all the legal requirements, given federal laws regulate how federal government employees "can pursue private sector job opportunities while in office."
Contrary to speculation, Psaki would not be hired to replace Rachel Maddow, who is currently "on hiatus" as she expands her role dramatically inside MSNBC, and plans to exit her show at some point this year.
"Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock," and "will also be a part of live programming on MSNBC's cable network as a voice on different shows."
Psaki has "told some senior officials at the White House about her departure and her plans to join MSNBC, according to two sources," but has not made any formal announcement, not even to the White House press team.
Psaki's daily press briefings have been widely-watched by political observers, activists, and many on the left. She is regularly praised for her fact-based responses to attempts by right-wing media and even mainstream media to falsely-frame Biden administration policies and actions.