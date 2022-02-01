Jen Psaki sets the record straight on Republicans' complaints about nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS
Psaki fires back at Cornyn's claim that Biden doesn't tweet enough: Biden doesn't spend his time 'tweeting conspiracy theories'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday pushed back against Republican complaints about President Joe Biden nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court -- and she brought some receipts about Republicans' statements in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump pledged to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court.

After being asked about Republicans accusing Biden of playing identity politics with his Supreme Court pick, Psaki pointed out that there was no such controversy when Trump said he'd nominate a woman to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Not only were there no complaints for choosing a nominee from a specific demographic but there was widespread praise of now-Justice Barrett on those grounds," Psaki said.

READ MORE: Fear of 'furries' in school grips conservative parents fooled by absurd Facebook rumors

She then read a statement from none other than Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to illustrate her point.

"He had no objection to Donald Trump promising to nominate a woman in 2020," she said. "In fact, he praised her on these grounds... during the confirmation hearing, Cruz said, 'I think you're an amazing role model for little girls -- what advice would you give little girls?'"

Psaki also noted that President Ronald Reagan pledged to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court when he first ran for president, and conservatives had no problem when he fulfilled that pledge by nominating Sandra Day O'Connor.

Watch the video below.


IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's fake electors: Here is the full list of 84 people who signed bogus documents

Trump's fake electors: Here is the full list of 84 people who signed bogus documents www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video