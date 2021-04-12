WATCH: Jen Psaki takes a swipe at Trump after reporter asks about Biden’s ‘conventional' tweets

During a press conference this Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about recent comments from Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn, who slammed President Biden's public persona as "unimaginably conventional" and whose tweets are too "limited."

"Invites the question: is he really in charge?" Cornyn wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Responding to the question, Psaki said, "Well, I can confirm that the President of the United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories. He spends his time working on the behalf of the American people."

