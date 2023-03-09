Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false claims

A Colorado judge has censured an attorney who represented former President Donald Trump for false claims over the 2020 elections.

Jenna Ellis was Trump’s senior legal advisor in 2020, when the former president tried to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Ellis as part of an agreement admitted to making “misrepresentations,” Colorado Newsline reports.

Presiding Disciplinary Judge Bryon M. Large said that Ellis “though her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public,” the report said.

The Colorado Supreme Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel said in a statement that it is no longer perusing any other charges against Ellis.

“The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity,” the agency said in a statement.

Ellis’ claims of election fraud during an appearance on Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo was among the factual misrepresentations cited, according to the report.

“We have affidavits from witnesses, we have voter intimidation, we have the ballots that were manipulated, we have all kinds of statistics that show that this was a coordinated effort in all of these states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret,” Ellis falsely claimed on the show.

Her censure goes into effect immediately, the report said.

