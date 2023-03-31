‘This is war’: Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis urges him to accept DeSantis' sanctuary offer

A former Donald Trump attorney is calling on the ex-president to refuse to surrender to New York authorities and remain at Mar-a-Lago, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised him sanctuary.
DeSantis on Thursday assailed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a tweet that said the Sunshine State wouldn’t cooperate if there was an attempt to extradite Trump to New York.
The former president indicted on Thursday in connection to an investigation over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.
“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent,” DeSantis tweeted.
“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”
Ellis urged Trump to take his political frenemy’s offer.
“Trump should refuse to surrender to New York and use this opportunity to work with DeSantis, who has said Florida will not assist an extradition request,” Ellis tweeted.
“If Trump is REALLY going to fight against weaponization of government on behalf of America, take DeSantis’s offer and unify the Republican base.
"This is war."