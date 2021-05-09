Jenna Ellis mocked over 'unintentionally hilarious' tweet thanking Space Force for Chinese rocket protection
Attorney Jenna Ellis, who represented Donald Trump during the 2020 election, was mocked over the weekend after she suggested that the former president had protected America from a Chinese rocket by creating Space Force.

"Aren't you glad Trump gave us a Space Force?" Ellis asked on Saturday, referring to a Chinese rocket that was falling back to Earth.

Ellis's followers quickly noted that the Air Force's Space Command had existed years before Trump ordered the creation of Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military.

"We already had US Space Command as part of the US Air Force. Jenna probably doesn't know that," one commenter wrote.

"They were instrumental in not being able to accurately predict when or where it was going to touch down! #MAGA," another person replied.

"One of the more unintentionally hilarious tweets of the evening," another Twitter user said.

