Capitol rioter who said she's 'too blonde and too white' to go to prison says she's being persecuted like Jews during the Holocaust

The north Texas realtor who made headlines for taking a private plane to D.C. on Jan. 6 was recently sentenced to 60 days in prison for partaking in the riot at the U.S. Capitol that day.

Eclipsing her earlier headlines, Jenna Ryan went viral for a series of tweets she wrote where she declared that she's definitely "not going to jail.”

“Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong," she wrote.

Days before she reported to prison on Dec. 21, Ryan, 51, spoke to NBC News, saying she regretted her decision to go to Capitol, but she then likened her experience to Jews who suffered during the Holocaust.

“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am," she added. "They see me as a one-dimensional caricature. They don’t see me as a human.”

"And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

When pressed on her comparison, she chose not to go further.

“You know what’s so sad? That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that," she said.

Ryan pleaded guilty in August to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, which is a misdemeanor.

She faced up to six months in prison, but prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper for the District of Columbia to sentence her to 60 days.

