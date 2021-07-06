'JFK Jr. is still alive': Trump fan says dead Kennedy will take over White House with Trump in 2021

One of Donald Trump's supporters explained recently that she believes the former president will take back the White House in 2021 and John F. Kennedy Jr. will be his vice president despite dying in a 1999 plane crash.

The woman made the comment to The Good Liars over the July 4 holiday weekend.

In video posted on social media, Davram Stiefler can be seen asking a woman about her "Trump-Kennedy 2021" T-shirt.

"I think that JFK Jr. is still alive," the woman explains in the video.

"You think he's still alive and he's going to come back and be president with Trump this year?" Stiefler asks.

"There's a lot of things that I think have happened," the woman responds. "And there's some things I think I know and a lot of things I don't."

"And one thing you do know is John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive?" Stiefler presses.

"That's what I believe," the woman states.

The video ends with Stiefler betting the woman $100 that Kennedy is not alive.

In recent months, followers of the QAnon movement have suggested that Kennedy has been attending Trump rallies.

Watch the video below.