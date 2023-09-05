Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is having 'mild symptoms': report
Jill Biden (Shutterstock)

First Lady Jill Biden has Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms, CNN reported Monday night.

Jill Biden reportedly tested positive Monday and will remain in Delaware for the time being.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the first lady’s spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

CNN reported the development here.


