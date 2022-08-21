Watch: Jim Acosta grills Chad Wolf on Trump's ongoing election lies in combative interview
Jim Acosta and Chad Wolf / CNN screengrab.

CNN's Jim Acosta had a combative interview with former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday.

Acosta repeatedly attempted to get Wolf to denounce Donald Trump's ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election, for the former Trump official continued to insist there was widespread fraud that brings into question the outcome.

"Are you an election denier?" Acosta asked, without receiving an answer.

Wolf would admit that Joe Biden is president, but would not answer when asked who won the 2020 election.

"Should Donald Trump still be out there peddling the election lies that he spreads every day?" Acosta asked. "Do you think he's lying?"

But Wolf again would not answer, instead pointing to showing that documents the lies working by undermining confidence in elections.

"Chad, it sounds like you've watched one too many conspiracy films about the 2020 election," Acosta said.

"No, I'm actually reading the news," Wolf insisted.

Watch:


Chad Wolf www.youtube.com

SmartNews