'Jim Acosta for the win': CNN anchor praised for calling out Fox News as a BS factory

CNN's Jim Acosta did not mince words when he called out Fox News on Saturday.
"We need to hit the pause button and address what has been another mind-boggling week in disinformation," Acosta said.
"That tale from the border didn't just border on BS, this was USDA Grade-A bullsh*t. And the (NY Post) reporter who wrote the story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up. But the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bullsh*t factory also known as Fox News," he explained. ""Remember, lies, big lies can have terrible consequences. Just four months ago we all witnessed the fallout about the 'Big Lie' about the election...and it should've served as an a lesson on how lives can kill."
Acosta was praised for calling out Fox. Here's some of what people were saying:
Watch the full segment:
