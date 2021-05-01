Jim Acosta calls out Fox News as a dangerous BS factory: ‘Lies can kill’

CNN anchor Jim Acosta warned viewers of the danger posed by Fox News continuing to lie to push extremist politics.

"We need to hit the pause button and address what has been another mind-boggling week in disinformation," Acosta said.

The host played clips of Fox News reporter John Roberts, Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow, and Fox anchor Jesse Watters lying about President Joe Biden seeking to limit meat consumption.

Acosta noted the story had been debunked.



"But that didn't matter to some on the far-right, the same bad-faith actors who are always peddling this bogus red meat," he explained.

"What's really sad is that even prominent Republicans are still repeating this even after the story was debunked. The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy repeated the lie on Fox News after Biden's speech to Congress."

Acosta also noted lies against Vice President Kamala Harris pushed by the far right.

"That tale from the border didn't just border on BS, this was USDA Grade-A bullsh*t. And the (NY Post) reporter who wrote the story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up. But the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bullsh*t factory also known as Fox News," he explained.

"Now you may want to laugh this off, as the old saying goes, while the truth is still lacing up its boots but the lies these days are moving at the speed of light while spreading so much darkness," he explained.



"Remember, lies, big lies can have terrible consequences. Just four months ago we all witnessed the fallout about the 'Big Lie' about the election...and it should've served as an a lesson on how lives can kill," Acosta reminded. "They travel at the speed of light and spread too much darkness."



Watch:



