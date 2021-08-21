CNN's Jim Acosta scorches Tucker Carlson as 'Fox's Ayatollah of Paranoia'

CNN's Jim Acosta lectured Fox News on Saturday about patriotism.

"All week long, former President Trump and his team have been spiking the football on President Biden's chaotic exit from Afghanistan," Acosta began. "It's worth reminding everyone just who moved the ball to the goal line. Some key Trump officials have conveniently forgotten that."

"By now you've seen the video of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban last November," Acosta said. "It was Trump who laid the foundation for the current U.S. withdrawal. It was Trump who was going to meet with Taliban leaders at Camp David before canceling at the last minute. He praised them time and again."



Acosta turned his attention to Fox News.

"The pictures of Afghans clinging to military planes are not what riles up the Fox audience. It's these images, of Afghans loaded onto those planes," he said, showing a crowed C-17 cargo plane loaded with refugees.

"And leave it to Tucker Carlson, Fox's 'Ayatollah of Paranoia' to take it one step too far," he said, introducing a clip of the Fox personality warning about a refugee invasion.



"If we really want to get home from Afghanistan, I know one light showing us the way," Acosta said with an image of the Statue of Liberty.

