What motivated B-list actor Jim 'Jesus' Caviezel to go full QAnon

Daily Beast report Cheyenne Roundtree on Friday offered a theory into how a Trump-loving actor went full QAnon.
"Jim Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ and his starring role in CBS' Person of Interest, made people do a double take when he appeared at a right-wing conference in April to promote his forthcoming anti-child trafficking movie," Roundtree noted. "It wasn't entirely shocking that Caviezel was at the Health and Freedom Conference, which was attended by former President Donald Trump's usual posse, including the conspiracy theory-loving trio of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, attorney Lin Wood, and former Trump lawyer Sidney 'release the Kraken' Powell. The actor has proudly been one of few outspoken conservative Christians in Hollywood, counting Steve Bannon as a good friend and often closing out interviews by reciting one of Ronald Reagan's speeches."
"But while talking about his new movie Sound of Freedom, Caviezel went on a wild tangent about a QAnon conspiracy theory called 'adrenochroming.' The event's 4,500-strong crowd had a decent showing of raised hands when asked if they were familiar with the term. Essentially, it's an insane theory rooted in anti-Semitism (and the Pixar film Monsters, Inc.) that liberal elites and members of Hollywood are secretly killing children in order to harvest adrenochrome from their blood for psychedelic experiences, satanic rituals, and even to extend their lifespan," Roundtree explained.
The entertainment reporter offered a theory about Caviezel's transformation.
"So how did Caviezel wind up getting sucked into one of the more fringe conspiracy theories of QAnon?" Roundtree wondered. "But it seems that Caviezel could have been brought into the QAnon fold through working on his new movie Sound of Freedom, which is based on the life story of Tim Ballard, who runs the controversial anti-child sex trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad (OUR). Ballard handpicked Caviezel to play him in the movie, explaining that he was moved by his performances in The Passion of the Christ and The Count of Monte Cristo."
"Ballard claims his decade in the U.S. government included a stint as a CIA agent and as an undercover agent with Homeland Security; he was later tapped by Trump to be a council member of the Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking. He spouts off unverified statistics about child trafficking, some of which were repeated by Trump while he was in office," The Beast reported. "Ballard's group OUR frequently finds itself entangled with QAnon conspiracy theorists, sometimes by Ballard's own doing. Last summer, when a since-debunked claim that online furniture retailer Wayfair was secretly promoting the sale of children through its site, Ballard seemed to give credence to the claim, reportedly talking about it at a QAnon-heavy conference and on social media."
