Jim Jordan’s own troubling history resurfaces after his 'don't forget' tweet about Brett Kavanaugh

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) decided to weigh in on the public discourse as confirmation hearings were getting underway for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"Don't forget what Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh," he wrote.

Many of the responses to Jordan's tweet reminded GOP congressman that his own memory isn't unassailable, specifically that his story seems constantly to be changing about how many times he spoke with former President Donald Trump on the day of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"JimBro can’t remember how many times he spoke with the President during an insurrection, but can somehow remember every moment from a multi day confirmation hearing," one Twitter user remarked.

But most of the reactions to Jordan's tweet referenced his time at Ohio State University, where he served as assistant wrestling coach and was later accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Jordan has denied those charges, but several athletes have come forward to corroborate the story.






