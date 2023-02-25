'A paltry sum': GOP's highly-touted weaponization probe seeks tiny budget

The documents were served the same day Murdaugh — who's on trial in the alleged killing of his wife, Maggie Mudaugh, and son Paul in 2021 — took the stand in his own defense.

He admitted that he had previously lied to law enforcement about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were fatally shot at the family’s plush hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina. He also told Colleton County jurors he was a drug addict who stole millions of dollars from his law firm’s clients for over a decade. In addition, Murdaugh contradicted his elder son's testimony, which appeared to implicate himself in the killings.

His decision to take the stand has been blasted by a number of criminal defense attorneys, who warned the tactic is always risky.

He "likely believed if the jury heard his story from his own voice, it would give his timeline some credibility, and he believed he would be able to convince a jury that he loved his family so much that he could never have committed the act,” Rachel Fiset, co-founder of Los Angeles-based Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo, told Law&Crime.

As an attorney himself, Murdaugh "must have weighed all of the criminal peril he could put himself in from his other pending criminal charges because he knew he would be asked about his other crimes," she added. "His attorneys had asked to narrow the scope of his cross-examination, and the judge denied that request ... [so] this was a horrible move.”



But former Los Angeles County prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney Joshua Ritter, a partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, suggested the defendant did an acceptable job.

“Murdaugh had to accomplish a couple of things in this testimony,” Ritter said in an email. “First, he had to explain the inconsistencies of statements he made to law enforcement and what we now know to be true from evidence as far as his location that evening. The other thing he needed to accomplish is to humanize himself to the jurors and to set the proper emotional tone for how he had no involvement in this murder. In those two things, I think he did an excellent job. First, he admitted he lied to law enforcement, which he absolutely needed to do. The excuse he provided was that he was suffering from some sort of drug-induced paranoia. It will be up to the jurors to decide if that is believable or not, but at least the explanation satisfied that original question as to why he lied to law enforcement.

“A smart decision was that he didn’t double down on the lies he made to law enforcement or try to deny the evidence from the now-famous Snapchat video. He freely admitted that he lied to law enforcement, and to some extent, that might ingratiate him to jurors. The other thing he did was freely admit his financial crimes. So you now have on the stand a person who’s willing to admit to a lot of bad things but still maintaining his innocence as far as the murders.”

Ritter was not alone in estimating how well the state handled the defendant on cross-examination. Many court watchers and legal analysts were less than impressed by the questioning from Waters, mainly because of the drawn-out focus on Alex Murdaugh’s oft-admitted history of theft.

“I think that so far, the cross-examination has not moved the needle as far as convincing jurors of his guilt,” Ritter said. “There’s not been any kind of smoking gun moment, he’s calm and collected and has not allowed the prosecutor to get under his skin. He’s obviously smart and skilled in the way he’s answering questions and always maintaining respect for the prosecutor. And for inexplicable reasons, the prosecutor is asking a lot of open-ended questions, and that is giving Murdaugh wide latitude to present his side of the story.”

