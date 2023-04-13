'Danger City': Crime levels in Jim Jordan's rural district reported to be much worse than NYC

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Manhattan District Attorney is focusing on prosecuting former President Donald Trump while letting New York City descend into a quagmire of crime – even planning a field hearing in Manhattan next week to highlight the problem.

But Jordan's own congressional district in rural Ohio has a crime level much worse than New York City's – with its principal city, Mansfield, being nicknamed "Danger City," the Washington Post reported.

"New York is a big city — Manhattan alone has 1.6 million people — and horrific crimes can happen there ... But because New York is such a large city, crime numbers can be taken out of context," the Post reported.

"The best way to assess the incidence of crime is to adjust the numbers to take into account the size of the population. Jordan represents a rural district in Ohio, and its biggest city is Mansfield, located midway between Columbus and Cleveland. The population there is below 50,000. But when crime numbers are adjusted for population, in many cases Mansfield does not fare well in comparison to Manhattan. That could be one reason, according to the sister city website, it has the nickname 'Danger City' in addition to its official nickname of 'The Fun Center of Ohio.'"

Kessler compared the two on multiple metrics.

Under neighborhoodscout.com, which scores crime indices from 100 being the best to 0 being the worst, Manhattan is a 15 — but Mansfield is a 6.

“With a crime rate of 37 per one thousand residents, Mansfield has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest cities,” said the site. CrimeGrade.org listed the New York City area as a D+ — but Mansfield a D.

Also notable, Kessler wrote, is that while crime in New York City is up compared to 2020, "city statistics show that of the seven severe categories of crime, five are down relative to this point in 2022," which was the year Bragg took office.

"We sought comment from Russell Dye, spokesman for the committee," wrote Kessler. "We did not get an answer, but the committee’s Twitter account tweeted an image of our email. The Fact Checker 'thinks crime is higher in rural Mansfield, Ohio than crime-ridden New York City,' the tweet said. 'It’s not. But don’t let the facts get in the way of The Washington Post’s ‘fact-checker.’'"