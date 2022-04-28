Sparks fly at Homeland Security hearing as Jim Jordan tries to go over his allotted time

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas got into a heated exchange with Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan this Thursday.

Jordan bluntly asked Mayorkas, “Have you done anything right?”

“We have a Secretary of Homeland Security who is intentionally, deliberately, in a premeditated fashion…executing a plan to overwhelm our country with millions and millions of illegal migrants,” Jordan said.

“Next month you’re going to make it worse,” Jordan said later in the hearing, referring to the Biden administration's decision to lift Title 42, which allowed the United States to deport illegal migrants due to the pandemic.

“We’ve never seen before you do anything right when it comes to the border,” Jordan said.

As Jordan continued to grill Mayorkas, he was reminded that his time had expired, but Jordan insisted on continuing to question the secretary on how many migrants who were on the terrorist watch list had been released into the United States.

"We want to know if anyone on the terrorism watch list have been released and he won't answer that question!" Jordan protested.

For at least half a minute, Jordan refused to hand over his time.

Watch the video below: