Adam Kinzinger buries 'brazen' Jim Jordan for trying to serve on Capitol riot committee despite being key witness

On CNN Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into his colleague Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for concealing his own communications with the Trump White House on January 6 even as Republicans tried to name him to the committee investigating the affair.

"Jim Jordan did confirm that he's the one that sent instructions to the then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows the day before the January 6th attack, how then-Vice President Mike Pence could reject the electoral votes," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How brazen was it for him to attempt to serve on the committee investigating the January 6th attack, knowing he actually pushed this coup attempt?"

"Yeah, it is extremely brazen," said Kinzinger. "And by the way, there are a few people that had ideas sent to Mark Meadows, I'm sure over time there will be more and more information that we'll put out about that and everybody had their theory. And none of the theories were things like hey, Mark, let's actually count the votes and go with the winner. It was some way to finagle the Constitution or send it back to the states or tell the state legislators to disregard their own people's will."

"For Jim Jordan to have done that, and then to want to serve on the committee, first off, shows there would not have been — all he would have served was trying to shut down this committee," added Kinzinger. "That is a sad notion. And we used to be a party, Wolf, that was committed to, I'll say law and order but also the rule of law. And now we're using — trying to use the nuances of the law to overthrow the will of the people. That has never been the intention of that, and I think we need to look at the Electoral Count Act and make some reforms, because this dry run on January 6th that mercifully failed, there is a lot you could learn from it if you run this script again."

Watch below: