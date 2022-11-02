GOP's Jim Jordan puts DOJ and FBI on notice with letters detailing potential House investigations
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has sent a letter to the FBI and Justice Department telling them what he is investigating before the American public has even voted, CNN.com reported.

In his letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Jordan said Republicans will seek to “examine the politicization and bias at the FBI, including into the 118th Congress if necessary.”

He also said they'd be asking questions about the status of the FBI's investigation into the pipe bomb that was planted outside of the RNC and DNC on Jan. 6.

Jordan also demanded all documents and communications related to the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for classified documents.

In the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Jordan said “committee Republicans have sent letters to Departmental components requesting documents and information on several issues, including but not limited to the Department’s targeting of journalists with Project Veritas, the shuttering of the Department’s China Initiative, the Department’s one-sided enforcement of the FACE Act, and the Department’s unprecedented raid on President Trump’s residence.”

