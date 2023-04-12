Jim Jordan freaks out over Hunter Biden shaking hands

United States Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) melted down during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday afternoon because President Joe Biden's son Hunter accompanied him to Ireland and mingled with the crowd.

Host Martha MacCallum led with a question:

Curious. You know, what, what goes through your mind when you see Hunter traveling with the president and you know, doing the rope line, shaking hands with everybody?

In response, Jordan – the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee – fell into a tangent about how unfair it is that former President Donald Trump is being pursued by the law:

I, I think it's just how brazen the left has become. I mean, I mean, go back to what I said earlier, the fact that the IRS knocked on a journalist's door while he is testifying in front of Congress after that same journalist had learned, the FTC mentioned him in a letter to a private company. I, I just think there, there's no bounds now, and this is the scary part. The, the Biden, uh, Hunter Biden behaves this way. You, I think you're gonna see, I think you're gonna see the state of Georgia go after President Trump. I hope it doesn't happen. I think you may see the special counsel go after President Trump. I hope it doesn't happen. But that's just how, how ridiculous the left has become. And it's not good. Not good at all for our great country.